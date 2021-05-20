SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $233.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $281.64. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 268.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

