Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SONVY stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

