Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spark Networks updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $63,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 304,229 shares of company stock worth $2,003,293 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

