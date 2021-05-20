Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.83 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $2.83 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00981468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

