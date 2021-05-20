SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stake Increased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $51,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,502,000.

CWB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 8,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,635. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

