SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 31,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.