SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPTS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

