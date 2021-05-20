SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 567.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,990. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

