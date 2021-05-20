SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.