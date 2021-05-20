SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

