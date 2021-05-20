SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 307,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $847,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

