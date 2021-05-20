Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.45 and a 200-day moving average of $358.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

