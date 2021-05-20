Spendcoin (SPND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

