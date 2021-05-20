Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

