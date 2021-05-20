Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

