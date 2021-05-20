Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.