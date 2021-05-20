Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 7.3%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.65. Approximately 28,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 573,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,349 shares of company stock worth $12,971,402 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $8,497,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

