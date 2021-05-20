SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company's prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts."

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SQZ opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,517,598 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,551,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

