SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446.78 ($18.90).

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,487.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,446.54. The company has a market capitalization of £15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156 ($15.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

