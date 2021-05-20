S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

STBA stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 122,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

