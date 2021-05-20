Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

SAGKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

