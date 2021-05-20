Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $171,000 Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYNE opened at $3.64 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

