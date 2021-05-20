Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,129 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

