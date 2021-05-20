Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Stride were worth $40,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after acquiring an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

