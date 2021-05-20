Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,692 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.55% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $47,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.