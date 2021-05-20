Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $54,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE FDX opened at $307.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.24 and its 200 day moving average is $272.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

