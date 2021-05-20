Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,168,269 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $51,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $80.54 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

