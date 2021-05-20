Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

