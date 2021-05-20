Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

