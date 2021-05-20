Starname (IOV) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Starname has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $343,380.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

