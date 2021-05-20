State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.85% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

BHR stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.