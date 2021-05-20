State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,806. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

