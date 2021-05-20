State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.96 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

