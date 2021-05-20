State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock worth $32,248,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.