State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,691 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,193 shares of company stock valued at $491,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $853.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

