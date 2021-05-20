State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.