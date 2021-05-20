SteepCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,081.47 and $14.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.01254664 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 177.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

