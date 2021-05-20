Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.01. 2,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,586,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

