Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 218,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.