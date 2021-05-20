Stifel Nicolaus Increases Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$4.00

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.