Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

