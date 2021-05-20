Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 45,828 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 5,728 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $69.52 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

