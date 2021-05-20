Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,841% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.