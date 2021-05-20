Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Penske Automotive Group Call Options (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,955% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,042. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

