StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $70.24, with a volume of 3210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Specifically, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $474,423.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,665.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,645 shares of company stock worth $2,390,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.