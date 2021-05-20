StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.90

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 293960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.07.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Equities analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

