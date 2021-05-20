Strategic Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,462 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CONMED by 18.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,407. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,501.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

