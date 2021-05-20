Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

