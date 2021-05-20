Strategic Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

