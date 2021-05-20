Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 188 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,270.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,379.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,200.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.